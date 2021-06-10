The Oro Valley Police Department will be conducting High Visibility Enforcement efforts in June, according to a news release.
The focus will be along Oracle Road near First Avenue.
The goal is to increase awareness and reduce collisions related to speed, inattention, following too closely and failing to yield to other drivers by using the emergency lane to drive around traffic, according to the release.
OVPD will deploy motorcycle and patrol officers from 7 to 10 a.m. on:
- Wednesday, June 16
- Tuesday, June 22
- Wednesday, June 30
Motorists are asked to be aware of the additional enforcement activity and drive safely. For more information, contact Lt. John Teachout at 229-4933.
