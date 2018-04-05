Alivia Islas grew up watching her parents dance around the house. She learned how, through dance, people were able to communicate in so many other ways than words. However, this didn’t stop her from becoming passionate in writing as well.
Islas, a senior at Canyon del Oro High School, was given the opportunity to showcase her talents and passions when she submitted an essay to the 2018 Arizona Dance Education Organization Essay Contest, where she chose to explain how society shapes dance, and vise versa.
“I knew that I love dance and writing, so I figured that maybe I could combine them,” Islas said. “But I was not expecting anything big from it, I was shocked when I found out I came in first.”
Islas discovered she won the essay contest from a teacher, in fact, all of her high school teachers received emails about her victory. After winning the essay contest, she was quickly put in the sights of Oro Valley’s Spotlight on Youth program.
“People were telling me, ‘You got Spotlight on Youth!’ and at first I was like, ‘What’s that?’” Islas said. “I didn’t really know what it was so I didn’t tell people at first.”
However, Islas’s mom then received an email about her being chosen for the March Spotlight on Youth, and word began to get out. The spotlight is a monthly program hosted by the Oro Valley Town Council which highlights youth achievement.
To some, Islas landing in the spotlight came as a surprise.
“I’m a very quiet person,” she said. “I don’t go out of my bubble too much. But then they congratulated me on the morning announcements and everyone in class looked at me. It’s weird hearing from someone other than your parents that you’re going somewhere.”
Her dance teacher Samantha Barnewolt said for Spotlight on Youth that Alivia works endlessly to become the best dancer, choreographer, and student she can be.
“It is a pleasure to have her in class and watch her grow as a performing artist,” Barnewolt said.
Her love of dance continued as she traveled to Arizona State University for their High School Dance Experience. ASU is also where she plans on going to college, with a major in liberal arts and a minor in dance.
Now preparing to go on to college, Islas said one of her greatest accomplishments was simply starting high school; it brought her into the arts and allowed her to mature as a person.
“Freshman year was like a speed bump I was slowly crawling over because I’m shy,” she said. “But I made it.”
Another plan for her future is to create a charity to help children worldwide, if at all possible. But this is no vague hope, she already spoken to members of her family and church about getting the gears rolling.
“I want to help people,” Islas said. “I have a lot of plans for the future.”
