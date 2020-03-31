Prep & Pastry, Commoner & Co. and eegee's have partnered up to deliver donated breakfasts, lunches, and dinners to grocery store workers throughout Tucson today.
The move comes just after Arizona Governor Doug Ducey issued a statewide stay-at-home order as confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Arizona have climbed past 1,100. Under the order, Arizonans are still able to shop for groceries, medical and household needs, and pet supplies.
You can also go work, pick up a take-out meal from a restaurant, travel to take care of a family member, friend or pet, and can still go walking, hiking, biking and golfing, provided that you adhere to social distancing guidelines. Essential businesses, as recently designated by Ducey, may remain open.
“Times are tough, but they’re tough for all of us. We’re in this together,” said Nathan Ares, the owner of Ares Collective Restaurant Group which includes Prep & Pastry and Commoner & Co. “We’re focusing on the good, and one of the best things we have is the strength and caring of the Tucson community.”
Meals will be delivered at the following locations and times:
1 a.m. Safeway (2140 W Grant Road)
12 p.m. Food City (2950 S 6th Ave.)
1:30 p.m. Fry’s (2480 N Swan Road)
2:30 p.m. Rincon Market (2513 E 6th Street)
3:30 p.m. Walmart at El Con Mall (3435 E Broadway Blvd.)
A total of 1,289 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Arizona. There are now 202 confirmed cases in Pima County, where six people have died after contracting the virus.
If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19 and develop a fever, cough or difficulty breathing, speak with a healthcare provider for medical advice. According to the CDC, people who are mildly ill with COVID-19 are able to recover at home. Stay at home and avoid public transportation, but stay in touch with your doctor. If you do leave your home, wear a facemask and clean your hands often. If you develop more severe symptoms (persistent pain or pressure in the chest, confusion, bluish lips) get medical attention immediately. Your local health authorities will give instructions on checking your symptoms and reporting information.
Have you caught COVID-19? Are you feeling ill? Is your small business struggling to make it? Have you lost your job as a result of the outbreak? Are you struggling to manage your kids while schools are closed? Tell us your COVID-19 stories. Send an email or photo to tucsoneditor@tucsonlocalmedia.com.
