Marana Mayor Ed Honea has declared an emergency within the town, but is not calling for restaurants and bars to only offer takeout service and is not asking gym to close. Instead, he is calling on business owners to establish guidelines for social distancing.
“The safety and well-being of our entire community is of the utmost priority and concern for the Town of Marana,” said Mayor Ed Honea. “These will be challenging times for everyone, but if we work together to follow these recommended actions to reduce the spread of the virus, we can ensure a brighter future for everyone.”
Here's the declaration:
Public gathering places, such as bars, clubs, libraries, gyms, and other places where groups in excess of ten congregate, are asked to take measures to implement social distancing; and
All restaurants, food courts, cafes, coffeehouses, retail food facilities, and other similar businesses and establishments are asked to take measures to implement social distancing, and increase the use of delivery service, window service, drive-through service, or drive-up service, and to use precautions in doing so to mitigate the potential transmission of COVID‑19, including social distancing; and
Members of the public are urged to:
