A club at a local high school has donated 200 pairs of socks to two Tucson family support groups.
The Mountain View High School Interact Club, which helps young people develop leadership skills and organize projects in support of the community, launched a sock drive to help local families through Casa de los Niños and Youth on their Own.
Casa de los Niños supports families that have suffered trauma or abuse. Its goal is to improve the lives of Tucson children and their families and reduce long-term social and financial costs of child abuse.
Youth on their Own promotes family stability and child well-being, and works to eliminate barriers to education and helps Arizona’s homeless youth stay in school.
The club and its faculty advisor, Leah Oliver, worked with the Rotary Club of Dove Mountain to sponsor the club and help deliver the socks.
