While grocery store shelves lay bare after herd mentality drove Tucsonans to buy up as many goods and supplies as possible, there are those in the community unable to make the trip.
To provide assistance to those in need of food during these unprecedented times, Interfaith Community Services is accepting donations at its northside location (2820 W. Ina Road). Donations will be accepted from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m, Monday through Friday.
In a statement released Wednesday afternoon, ICS said it is turning all of its focus to providing essential services like its food bank, mobile meal delivery and modified transportation services.
“These services are vital to individuals and families that are struggling with the economic stress felt by many hourly wage earners that are finding themselves without work or with shortened hours,” the company stated in a release.
While the nonprofit works to provide food and services to those in need, the organization is postponing mobile food pantry distributions scheduled for Friday, March 20 and Saturday, March 21.
ICS is also looking for healthy volunteers to assist in its operations, as many current volunteers are in high-risk demographics.
To volunteer, call the ICS Volunteer Services Manager at (520) 526-9308.
