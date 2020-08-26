Tucson Botanical Gardens. Can’t get enough of that desert flora? The Tucson Botanical Gardens, which connects people with plants through art, science, history and culture, is a local favorite. They’ve taken all the proper precautions as they’ve decided to reopen, including deep cleaning, directional markers and limited capacity. Come stroll through aloe alley, pollinator garden, the xeriscape garden and even (blessed be) the shade garden. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg! 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. daily. Tucson Botanical Gardens, 2150 N. Alvernon Way. $15 adults, $13 students/seniors/military, $8 kids 4 to 17. $5 discount after 11:30 a.m.
Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum. The Desert Museum, which really feels more like part museum, part zoo and part botanical gardens, is a must-see if you’re new to Tucson (or if you have visitors). They’ve reopened, with heightened sanitation procedures and a few restrictions to promote public health. Some exhibits are closed or modified (for example, the “stingray touch” exhibit is now the “stingray viewing only” exhibit, but it’s free!) Of course, masks are required to enter, and must be worn anytime six feet of social distancing can’t be maintained, and at all times in indoor areas. To maintain daily capacity restrictions, they’re only selling tickets online or over the phone in advance, so make sure you get your ticket before you go. Hours are 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, 2021 N. Kinney Road. $21.95 adults, $19.95 seniors and youth. Reserve tickets at desertmuseum.org.
Pima Air and Space Museum. If you have any interest in aviation, you’d be remiss not to check out this place, which features 80 acres of outdoor displays and 250,000 square feet of hangar space. They’ve reopened with precautions like enhanced cleaning, directed flow and upgraded hands-free fixtures in the restrooms. All this gives you the chance to check out the hundreds of aircraft, including seaplanes, freshwater aircraft carriers, Kamikaze aircraft and so much more. 9 a.m.to 3 p.m. daily. Pima Air and Space Museum, 6000 E. Valencia Road. $16.50 adults, $13.25 Pima county residents, $13.75 active military/seniors, $10 kids 5 to 12.
