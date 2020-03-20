Press release from Sun Tran:
In an effort to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, the City of Tucson will make the following changes to transit services:
Beginning Saturday, March 21, 2020, the City of Tucson will waive the fares on Sun Tran, Sun Link and Sun Van. These changes are in effect through the end of March, at which point it will be reevaluated.
Transit is an essential service and will remain available during this time. For the safety of our drivers, with the exception of persons using mobility devices, riders will enter and exit the bus from the rear access door. A yellow line and rope have been placed behind the driver to help promote social distancing.
Additionally, in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, the City of Tucson would ask the public to only use transit for essential services. When utilizing the service, please practice six (6) feet social distancing among passengers. Please keep in mind, loitering on public transit is prohibited.
