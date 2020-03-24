Governor Doug Ducey clarified which businesses and operations are considered essential services across Arizona during the coronavirus pandemic in a executive order issued Monday.
The intention of the executive order is to provide "clarity and certainty for business owners and workers" and "ensure consistent guidance across the state", according to a news release issued by the governor's office.
Essential services defined by the executive order include:
- Health care and public health operations, including hospitals, public health entities, distributors of personal protective equipment and biotechnology companies
- Human services operations, including those that provide services for the elderly, those with developmental disabilities, foster and adoption children and the homeless
- Infrastructure operations, including food production, utility operators, construction and internet providers
- Government functions, including first responders, emergency management personnel, 911 operators, child protection staff, welfare providers and more
- Business operations, including grocery and medicine providers, outdoor recreation
- Organizations that provide charitable and social services, including religious and secular non-profit organizations and food banks
- Media organizations, including newspaper, television, radio and other media services
- Gas stations and other transportation-related businesses
- Financial institutions, including banks and credit unions
- Hardware and supply stores
- Critical trades, including plumbers, electricians, cleaning, sanitation, HVAC and security staff
- Mail, post, shipping and logistics
- Education institutions, including public and private K-12 schools, universities and research entities
- Laundry services
- Restaurants for consumption off-premises
- Supplies distributors that enable telework and work from home and those that supply essential businesses
- Transportation, including airlines, taxis, and ride-sharing
- Home-based and care services, including for seniors and those with developmental disabilities
- Residential facilities and shelters, including those for children, seniors or at-risk populations
- Professional services, including legal, real estate and accounting services
- Day care centers for employees exempted though the order
- Manufacturers, distribution and producers of supply chain-critical products
- Hotels and motels
- Funeral services
As of today's Arizona Department of Health Services report, 24 people in Pima County have tested tested positive for COVID-19. In Arizona, two deaths have occurred and a total of 234 people have tested positive for the disease. Statewide numbers updated here.
According to the CDC, COVID-19 symptoms typically occur two to 14 days after exposure, and include fever, cough and shortness of breath. However, some cases of the virus are entirely asymptomatic. Practices to avoid infection include social distancing (of at least six feet), washing your hands, avoiding unnecessary trips and not touching your face. COVID-19 can survive on cardboard for up to 24 hours, and on stainless steel and plastic surfaces up to three days. If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19 and develop a fever and symptoms, call your healthcare provider for medical advice.
For more information, visit cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov
