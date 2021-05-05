adonis.jpg
On Friday, April 23, the Marana Town Council celebrated the grand opening of the Adonis Road Extension project with a ribbon cutting. The road project includes a two-lane roadway that provides secondary access to the Adonis and San Lucas communities from west Grier Road to west Tangerine Road. This new road is approximately three miles long with two travel lanes and corresponding shoulders. According to the Town, the extension also allows access to Tangerine Road and provides a vital safety outlet in the event of an emergency at the railroad crossing. Additionally, the project encourages economic development east of I-10.

