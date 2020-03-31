Tucson’s superb breakfast and brunch scene is a little less delicious this week after Bisbee Breakfast Club announced it would close all Tucson locations due to growing concern over the COVID-19 pandemic.
The closure includes carry-out and curbside pickups and took effect on Tuesday.
“Through no lack of support from you wonderful folks, we've powered through the last few weeks, doing our best to adapt,” the company wrote in a statement released to its facebook accounts. “Now, however, given the growing concern over COVID-19, we've decided it's in our staff and guests best interest to batten down the hatches and wait this terrible situation out.”
According to the company, locations will reopen “as soon as the situation allows.”
Bisbee Breakfast Club has four locations in the Tucson area: 4131 W. Ina Road on the north side, 4811 E. Sunrise Drive in the Foothills, 2936 E. Broadway Blvd in central Tucson and at 410 N. Wilmont Road on the east side.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.