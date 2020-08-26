Linda Lou Sotnek, 82, is having a hard time figuring how to spend her days in isolation at her home.
“I don’t have too many anchor points,” Sotnek said.
Some of her routines that were so tightly knit into her life—grocery shopping, exercising and attending church services—are now too much of a risk for her to take. While her daughter grocery shops for her once a week, she said her faith in God helps her get through the day. She can at least still watch her church’s services online.
But her biggest challenge remains simply figuring out how to spend the day.
Sotnek is just one of many older adults in Tucson struggling to adjust to a quarantine routine.
Sharon Snyder, 75, likens life during the pandemic to a science fiction movie, describing how odd it is to go shopping and see people wearing masks.
Snyder still does her own grocery shopping, but stays cautious. Like Sotnek, she attends church virtually after physically attending a few services during the pandemic.
“I saw people without masks and physical contact,” Snyder said. “It just concerned me.”
Sotnek and Snyder see one another via Zoom for their Bible studies group. While Sotnek is grateful for modern technology, she said it’s “both very useful and very annoying, very frustrating. I’m being forced to do many things online.”
While the nature of COVID-19 already makes it important for older adults to take health precautions, senior citizens with comorbidities are especially at risk.
Tucsonan Vicky Martin, 58, said her husband has some secondary illnesses that put him at higher risk for complications due to COVID-19. As a result, the couple has spent nearly all their time since March at home.
“Our biggest precaution is staying in,” Martin said. “We just don’t go out anymore. Keeping him from the disease is the best way to keep him safe.”
Martin said they either get their groceries delivered or through curbside pickup, and if they ever decide to eat out, they get the food delivered.
“Once I retired, I thought I’d kind of have fun,” Martin said. “I no longer go to the gym, I no longer go out to lunch with any of my friends, I don’t go shopping, I don’t go to movies. … It’s just a very boring existence.”
Martin misses her daughter, who lives in Phoenix. She said she has only seen her three times since March, always with a mask at a social distance, and never for more than a day at a time. Video chatting just isn’t the same as an in-person visit.
Martin said she is less worried about herself than for her husband.
“My greatest fear is getting my husband ill,” Martin said. “Somehow I have the preset that I’ll be OK, but transmitting it to him or anybody transmitting it to him and then knowing that he’d be in the hospital by himself, that is my greatest fear.”
While many senior citizens remain in isolation, some have begun to go back to more normal routines.
Steve Heard, 73, said at first he and his wife “hunkered down,” but it got to a point where they could no longer go on as they were.
“I’ve realized that we have to face it sometime, and I can’t continue to lock myself up and live in fear,” Heard said. “I’m cautious, but I go out and do my regular life now.”
Heard has returned to his part-time job, working about 12 to 15 hours a week, and plays softball two mornings a week. However, he said he and his wife still don’t go out to eat, only watch church services online and are not traveling.
Heard also said he doesn’t usually wear a mask unless it’s required in a business, saying it makes it difficult to breathe and he think it’s given people a “false security.”
“I’m not saying people shouldn’t wear them, I just choose not to,” Heard said.
Heard said he himself was not afraid of getting the coronavirus, but he was worried about his family, especially his wife, should he become infected.
“We go out and there’s people killed on the road every day, but we still go out,” Heard said. “We have to go on, and if I worried about if I was going to get it or not, I’d be scared to death the whole time.”
Heard spends much of his time doing puzzles with his wife. Martin and her husband play lots of board games. She says the pandemic has brought unhappiness across the globe.
“The entire world has been impacted by this,” Martin said. “And although each country, state, whatever, is treating it differently, they were surely impacted.”
Sam Burdette is a University of Arizona journalism student and Tucson Local Media intern.
