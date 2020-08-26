Fire crews have completely contained the Westridge Fire, which has burned nearly 500 acres in the Tortolita Mountains north of Tucson. The fire started on Monday, Aug. 17 and burned southwest through the Tortolitas parallel to Cochie Canyon Trail Road near the Dove Mountain area.
According to the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management, air and ground forces responded to the fire, which threatened a few structures in the rugged terrain.
The fire increased due to high temperatures, but monsoon moisture helped slow the spread. The fire was once reported to be burning more than 2,000 acres, however, the Arizona Department of Forestry has recalculated this number to 480 acres due to more accurate mapping from the air.
While the fire filled the sky with smoke for several days last week, it did not cause largescale destruction. The smoke was heavy enough to contribute to an air quality health watch issued by the Pima County Department of Environmental Quality’s Clean Air Program on Aug. 21. No evacuations were enacted due to the fire.
Similar to the much larger Bighorn Fire earlier this year, the rugged and inaccessible terrain of the mountains slowed containment efforts.
The Arizona Department of Forestry reported that fire crews continually made advancements against the fire, reaching full containment on Aug. 23.
