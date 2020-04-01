Humans aren’t the only ones suffering during the COVID-19 pandemic: there are furry friends out there that also need a helping hand.
In an effort to fill food bowls for those facing hardship, the Humane Society of Southern Arizona is hosting a pet food donation drive this Friday and Saturday. Donations go to the organization’s monthly distribution program.
If you’re looking to help out, donations of unopened food can be made from 9 a.m to 4 p.m. on Friday, April 3 and Saturday, April 4 at either the main campus (635 W. Roger Road) or the HSSA Thrift Store (5311 E. Speedway Blvd.)
Though the two facilities are accepting donations, the thrift store is closed during the pandemic, and the main campus is only open for appointments.
“At HSSA we are proud of the fact that we serve pets and the people who love them,” said HSSA CEO Steve Farley. “Now is the time for us to come together to help those in need. We hope you will join us in easing the burden of community members in crisis by keeping their pets fed in the upcoming weeks.”
Aside from pet food donations, the Humane Society is also accepting monetary donations to help fund its operations. Donations can be made online at hssaz.org/donate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.