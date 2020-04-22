The COVID-19 pandemic has put additional strain on nonprofits and services which provide aid to members of our local community. To help provide a little support, the Golder Ranch Fire District and Oro Valley Hospital are partnering to host a food drive next Tuesday, April 28.
Donations can be dropped off at the hospital, located at 1551 E. Tangerine Road, from 8 a.m. to noon. To minimize contact with hospital staff and first responders, a drive-thru format will be utilized.
Non-perishable food donations are greatly appreciated. Contributions will benefit IMPACT of Southern Arizona. IMPACT offers a variety of programs benefiting those in need, including a food bank, senior services, youth programming, job resources and a clothing bank.
“Being able to supply food to families in our community provides the full circle of care which has never been more important than it is right now,” said Golder Ranch Fire Chief Randy Karrer in a statement announcing the drive.
IMPACT is currently feeding over 1,800 people and purchasing fresh food from wholesalers, and has seen an increase in food bank enrollment since layoffs began.
