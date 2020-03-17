The Town of Oro Valley is furthering its effort to slow the potential spread of COVID-19 by shutting down the Community and Aquatic centers beginning tomorrow, Wednesday, March 18.
The closures include all aquatics, youth programs, spring break camps, fitness classes and any other programs provided by Oro Valley Parks and Recreation.
Refunds will be issued for canceled programs, and parks and recreation will suspend of fitness and aquatics memberships.
Despite the closures, El Conquistador Golf is still open for business. Member and daily fee play are still available, but large group events and shotgun starts are suspended. Food and beverage will also be limited to “grab-and-go” options.
All Oro Valley parks remain open, but guests are asked to adhere to the 10-person limit implemented by the federal government.
The town will assess the situation and release information as it becomes available.
