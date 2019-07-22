Pavement repairs along McDuff Road between Grier Road and the eastbound I-10 frontage road will take place beginning on Wednesday, July 24. Crews will be milling, repaving, and re-striping a short section of the roadway just north of the Grier/McDuff Intersection. Additionally, improvements will be made to the surface drainage conditions along the east side of the north half of the roadway. Workers will be present from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. All work is expected to be completed by the end of the week.
During the project, through-traffic along McDuff Road will be prohibited. Directional signs and traffic control devices will be set up to detour traffic around the work area. Access for local residents will be maintained at all times.
For your safety and that of the contractor’s personnel, please comply with all traffic control devices, flagging personnel, and/or detour signs. Travel time through the project area may increase during construction so please adjust your schedule accordingly. Construction may restrict traffic lanes and create congestion. Taking alternate routes is suggested.
For your safety and that of the contractor’s personnel, please comply with traffic control devices, flagging personnel, and/or detour signs.
Travel time through the project area may increase during construction so please adjust your schedule accordingly. Construction may restrict traffic lanes and create congestion. Taking alternate routes is suggested.
If inclement weather or other events cause delays, the work may be rescheduled without further notice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.