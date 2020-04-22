University of Arizona research teams, donations from community groups and business switching gears to make personal protective equipment and other need supplies.
What a series of stories we’ve covered these past few weeks as the COVID-19 pandemic takes over our normal lives. While I never expected we would delve into such topics, it has been my honor leading these papers through these unprecedented times—and there are no plans to stop.
The Explorer, Marana News, Foothills News and Desert Times bring the news to your doorstep. We have covered this community for years and we pride ourselves on delivering local stories you won’t find anywhere else.
Now, our award-winning journalists are bringing you the latest local developments on the ongoing crisis we face. If you appreciate what we are doing, we are asking you to please consider a donation to our efforts. While our papers and websites remain free, many of our advertisers are struggling and may not be able to support us as they have in the past, so we are turning to the community to support our efforts as an independent news organization.
The feedback we received since launching our fundraising efforts has been overwhelmingly positive, and I can’t thank you all enough for the support you have already shown us.
Any donation goes right into making sure these papers continue to land on your doorstep or in news racks every week, and every penny helps.
Please note that we are not a nonprofit, so your donation is not tax-deductible.
Together, we will get through this.
To make a donation, go online to tucsonlocalmedia.com and click on the “DONATE!” button on the top banner.
