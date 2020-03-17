In an effort to maintain the safety and wellbeing of the community, and to slow the spread of COVID-19 throughout the region, the Marana Police Department announced the implementation of precautionary measures and heightened social distancing among its officers.
Effective immediately, the department is modifying its report taking process to limit one-on-one interactions with the public. To do so, officers will take a report over the phone when possible. The measure will not affect the department’s response to high priority, emergency incidents like active crimes.
When responding in person, officers may wear protective masks and gloves.
The department has also asked that residents refrain from coming to the police department to conduct business, and make use of the non-emergency phone line (382-2000) to connect with MPD.
