Tucson’s theatres and venues have lain quiet for the past few months, but you wouldn’t know that if you spent your weekend at the Gaslight Theatre, which is staying busy with their socially distanced Summer Nights shows. Branded as “The Best of Gaslight,” this new series of shows allows the Gaslight performers to celebrate their favorite musical and dance numbers from the past 42 years. More than a way to stay busy during these pandemic doldrums, the summer night showcase also serves as a fundraiser to keep Gaslight running until normalcy returns.
The best part about Summer Nights – other than being able to enjoy it from your own car – is that you can enjoy it whether or not you’ve been to the Gaslight Theatre or Music Hall before. Longtime fans will hear musical numbers from a wide array of former Gaslight shows, and newcomers will get a sampler of Gaslight’s music, stage decorations and hilariously horrible one-liners.
Performing from their front porch to a full and cheering parking lot, the Gaslight crew jumped from 50s pop to country western to hip hop, and managed to keep a steady rhythm throughout. While this showcased the Gaslight’s wide range of musical abilities, it also showed how much the community and cast support the Gaslight – the crowd sat out and cheered from the parking lot, and the cast volunteered their time – just to show how much they want to see the theatre’s zany splendor continue.
As if the eclectic musical choices weren’t stimulating enough, the show is also peppered with jokes and crowd interaction, as well as Gaslight’s famously delicious food. It’s ironic the Gaslight band chose to start the show off with a cover of “Summertime Blues,” because this show might just be the cure they’re looking for.
The Best of Gaslight Summer Nights shows take place every Saturday and Sunday through Sept. 13, starting at 7:30 p.m. $35 per car, all outdoors. Food and drinks available. For more information, visit thegaslighttheatre.com
