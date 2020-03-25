With the novel coronavirus COVID-19 particularly deadly to seniors, the Salvation Army of Tucson announced plans yesterday to launch food deliveries to anyone over the age of 65 who cannot shop for themselves.
But first, they need a lot of groceries—which is where you come in. They are asking the public to donate non-perishable food and emergency relief supplies.
In particular, the are asking for juice boxes, canned food, peanut butter & jelly, crackers, water, paper towels, shampoo, toilet paper, hand sanitizer, hand soap, masks, gloves, rubbing alcohol, Ensure and adult briefs.
"This program is so valuable, because it keeps our vulnerable citizens supplied with the necessary food and emergency relief supplies," said Captain Ellen Oh, Salvation Army Tucson city coordination officer, in a prepared statement. "Any food or supply donation will help us immensely, so we can continue our mission serving the Tucson community during this time of need."
The drive runs through May 8. Here's where you can drop items off:
• For downtown and west Tucson: The Salvation Army Hospitality House, 1002 N. Main Ave. 520-795-9671. 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., 7 days per week
• East and central Tucson: The Salvation Army All Nations Corps Community Center, 1001 N. Richey Blvd. 520-795-4504. 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday,
• North Tucson: The Salvation Army Amphi Corps Community Center, 218 E. Prince Road. 520-888-1299. 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday
• Green Valley: Salvation Army Green Valley Service Center, 555 N. La Canada Drive, Suite 101A, Green Valley. 520-625-3888/ 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Friday
Contact for registration of food and supply delivery to your home:
Call Genesis Carcamo, 520-795-4504 (bilingual: Spanish, English)
If you're not over 65 but still feeling a Here are other food resources if you're in a pinch:
• The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona has adjusted its service hours and switched to a drive-by model for food distribution in Marana and at the Country Club location in Tucson. Temporary hours are below. Call 622-0525 or visit communityfoodbank.org/covid-19-update for more information on where to find food.
• Tucson: Tuesday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Marana: Effective Wednesday, March 25, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Wednesday from 3 to 6 p.m.
• Amado: Effective Tuesday, March 24, Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Green Valley: Effective Tuesday, March 24, Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Wednesday &
Friday from 9 a.m. to noon.
• Nogales: Effective Tuesday, March 24, Tuesday, Thursday & Friday from 9 a.m. to noon and Wednesday from 9 to 10 a.m. (SENIORS ONLY); 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for all other visitors
• Tucson Food Share is a program sharing free groceries for Tucsonans impacted by COVID-19. They accept bulk donations or purchase wholesale, pack them for individual households in a sanitary environment and distribute or deliver them. Pick up is 5 to 7 p.m. on Mondays and 8 to 10 a.m. on Thursdays at 600 N. Fourth Ave.
• The Interfaith Community Services Food Bank is still open. The ICS Foodbank, at 2820 W. Ina Road, is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Saturday, as well as 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays. The Eastside Food Bank, at the New Spirit Lutheran Church, 8701 E. Old Spanish Road, is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on first and third Saturdays.
• The University of Arizona campus pantry is still open to students, but with a new location and hours. Bring a CatCard and a grocery bag to the Sonora Room (first floor of the Student Union Memorial Center, next to Wells Fargo) from 2 to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays. Emergency food bags are also available in the Dean of Students office, located in the Nugent Building.
• Churches, nonprofits and other organizations operate several other foodbanks throughout town. Visit Foodpantries.org/ci/az-tucson for a full list of places to turn.
If you're looking for work, need business help or need other help, here's a list of resources. The state has also launched a new clearinghouse of information, Arizona Together, regarding resources for food assistance, job opportunities, business aid and other services. Find details here.
As COVID-19 has spread, local and state officials limited restaurants to take-out and delivery services in counties where cases of the virus have been confirmed. Here’s a parital list of restaurants that are offering take-out and delivery services.
In the face of the spreading virus, Gov. Doug Ducey yesterday ordered a halt to evictions for 120 days. Evictions in Pima County had been on hold since last week, when county constables said they would no longer deliver eviction orders over concerns over putting people on the street in the midst of a pandemic.
Ducey has also shuttered schools through April 10. In addition, he's ordered bars, gyms and theaters to be closed in any county with confirmed COVID-19 cases, halted all elective surgery to keep hospital beds available for COVID-19 patients and activated the National Guard to assist in grocery stores as Arizonans clear the shelves.
COVID-19 symptoms typically occur two to 14 days after exposure, and include headache, fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the CDC. However, some cases of the virus are entirely asymptomatic. Practices to avoid infection include social distancing (of at least six feet), washing your hands, avoiding unnecessary trips and not touching your face. COVID-19 can survive on cardboard for up to 24 hours, and on stainless steel and plastic surfaces up to three days. If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19 and develop a fever, cough or difficulty breathing, speak with a healthcare provider for medical advice.
According to the CDC, people who are mildly ill with COVID-19 are able to recover at home. Stay at home and avoid public transportation, but stay in touch with your doctor. If you do leave your home, wear a facemask and clean your hands often. If you develop more severe symptoms (persistent pain or pressure in the chest, confusion, bluish lips) get medical attention immediately. Your local health authorities will give instructions on checking your symptoms and reporting information.
Have you caught COVID-19? Are you feeling ill? Is your small business struggling to make it? Have you lost your job as a result of the outbreak? Are you struggling to manage your kids while schools are closed? Tell us your COVID-19 stories. Send an email to tucsoneditor@tucsonlocalmedia.com.
