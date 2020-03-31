If you’ve recently found yourself trying to stay occupied as you shelter at home, why not send a loving message to someone who needs a bit of encouragement?
That’s what Park Senior Villas at La Canada is asking of the Tucson community. The senior living community is looking for a bit of love for its residents during a time when visitations are canceled.
Send a card, drawing, notes or thoughtful message to any (or all) of the Park Senior Villas facilities:
6899 N. La Cañada Drive (Tucson, Arizona 85704)
844 N. Houghton Road (Tucson, Arizona 85748)
4950 S. Lindsay Road (Chandler, Arizona 85249)
4211 N. Pebble Creek Parkways (Goodyear, Arizona 85395
According to the company, mail will be stored for several days before distribution to residents. In an effort to keep the facilities safe, Park Senior Villas are adhering to all Centers for Disease Control guidelines.
In addition to a call for letters, the company is also interested in compiling care packages for caregivers. Donations can be dropped off at any location. Amazon, grocery delivery and mailed supplies are also accepted.
Needed items include paper towels, toilet paper, napkins, Clorox or a 99.9 percent surface cleaning product, water, diapers, baby diapers, and nonperishables. Facilities are also accepting donations of medical-grade cleaner, hand sanitizer, surgical and N95 masks, hospital gowns, face shields, and thermometers.
