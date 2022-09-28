A one-year pilot program, beginning Oct. 24, will provide Sun Shuttle bus service from Picture Rocks to Tucson Premium Outlets and five other stops along the route.
A meeting was held Sept. 19 at the Picture Rocks Community Center to explain the program to area residents. Twelve people attended.
The route will be known as No. 414. Passengers can flag down the shuttle anywhere along a street with double lines. Pickups and stops also will be made at Picture Rocks Dollar General, Saguaro Bloom Community, Sunflower Community, Safeway and Walgreens on Twin Peaks Road and the park-and-ride. Sun Shuttle will provide the service free through Dec. 31.
Sun Shuttle is a neighborhood transit service funded by the Regional Transportation Authority (RTA) through a voter-approved 20-year regional transportation plan and sales tax through June 2026.
“The Regional Transportation Authority has listened to residents of Picture Rocks and their call for public transportation,” said RTA Executive Director Farhad Moghimi in a news release on the project. “We are interested in working with the community through this pilot project to test the interest in using Sun Shuttle.”
Census data found that at least 14% of Picture Rocks residents has unmet transportation needs. They have spoken up about the importance of public transportation to medical and social services visits and rides to employment.
“This pilot program is part of our ongoing commitment to providing quality transit service throughout southern Arizona,” Moghimi said. “The shuttle service will be open to anyone, and will be a great time to try this neighborhood option.”
The route chosen is not set in stone and will be adjusted to meet ridership during the year the pilot program’s existence, transportation representatives said at the Sept. 19 meeting.
Preston McLaughlin, RTA senior transportation planner, said RTA wanted a shuttle route that would take 30 minutes in each direction. He said RTA will be looking and finding a route that can serve the most people, based on public input. “There’s room for change,” he said. “It’s not a perfect route to start. We can make some changes.”
Tucson Premium Outlets was chosen as a shuttle destination because riders can connect with buses to other destinations, McLaughlin said.
The shuttles also will be able to transport scooters and bicycles.
Those attending the meeting were asked to place a sticker on a board indicating where and when they would like to be picked up. An online survey also is being taken.
Sun Shuttle is still working on the number of trips and times of service for the Picture Rocks shuttle service. A smartphone application is expected to be developed so riders can track the shuttle’s location in real time.
