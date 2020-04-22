At a Tuesday, April 14 news conference, Arizona Department of Health Services' director Cara Christ offered some positive statistics for the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in Arizona: Less than half of the state's ICU and emergency department beds are currently in use, as well as only a quarter of the state's ventilators. This data indicates that Arizona appears to have enough hospital beds and ventilators to handle predicted increases in COVID-19 cases.
However, these welcome numbers did not stop the Army Corps of Engineers from examining two locations in Tucson as potential expanded care facilities in case a surge in COVID-19 patients overwhelms local hospitals.
Working with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Army Corps of Engineers is considering the Tucson Convention Center and Tucson Heart Hospital as potential sites to hold additional hospital beds in case of a large increase in COVID-19 patients. Expanding to these locations follows the "Increasing Hospital Capacity For COVID-19 Preparedness" executive order issued by Gov. Doug Ducey on March 26, which orders most hospitals in the state to increase their bed capacity by 50 percent by April 24.
According to ADHS, there are currently 1,142 intensive care unit beds available statewide, with 978 currently in use. There are 1,674 emergency department beds available statewide with 546 currently in use. And there are 3,233 inpatient beds available with 4,670 currently in use. Out of those 978 ICU beds in use, roughly a quarter are holding COVID-19 patients. ADHS was not able to provide specific numbers for the amount of hospital beds available in Pima County.
Local hospitals continue to bolster their facilities in case of a potential surge in a number of ways.
“Much of the policy set by Gov. Ducey’s executive orders has been aimed at supporting coordinated medical surge capacity across the state,” said Aaron Pacheco, community relations program manager for the Pima County Health Department. “Our main role in this surge planning work right now is coordinating and facilitating the work of local, state, and other partners.”
As part of the pandemic response, outdoor screening tents have operated for several weeks at Carondelet St. Mary’s and St. Joseph’s hospitals. In addition, Carondelet Health Network is weighing their options for how to handle a future surge in patients.
“Carondelet is doing a lot of work to prepare alternative care sites for a potential COVID surge both inside and outside of the hospital,” said Angela Martinez, communications specialist for Carondelet Health Network. “Within the hospitals, rooms are being repurposed to designated COVID units for more streamlined and specialized care.”
Additional capacity at Carondelet sites is available by “flexing the utilization” of other areas, including pre-operative bays, the post-anesthesia care unit, endoscopy or surgical suites, and outpatient clinics.
Carondelet Health Network is still using full safety measures for the pandemic: Patients and staff are screened for potential COVID-19 symptoms prior to entering the facilities. Workers are screening previous travel, exposure to positive individuals and symptoms to immediately flag concerns about possible cases, limit spread and expedite care.
“Our hospitals are partnering together to assist in caring for patients wherever needed,” Martinez said. “There has been tremendous teamwork and compassion from staff and physicians, who are offering all of their support during this pandemic.”
It’s a similar situation at Banner Health, which has increased its hospitals’ bed capacity by canceling elective surgeries for the time being, and is currently investigating converting nonclinical spaces such as conference rooms and using surgery centers to increase its capacity for coronavirus patients. They are also considering bed expansion by accessing a “variety of Banner clinical sites throughout the city.”
According to Banner's chief clinical officer Dr. Marjorie Bessel, Banner Health created a team that is exploring other ways to increase bed capacity outside its hospitals and clinics, such as putting up tents in parking lots and football fields and working with community leaders to house patients in hotels and local churches.
“This response needs to remain scalable, so the overall plan is to keep increasing testing capacity, keep educating and asking the public to protect themselves and others, and continue tracking cases and resource needs in order to respond to changes as best we can,” Pacheco said.
