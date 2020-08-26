THE LOCAL NUMBERS. The number of Arizona’s confirmed novel coronavirus cases closed in on 199,000 as of Monday, Aug. 24, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services. Pima County had seen 20,535 of the state’s 198,414 confirmed cases. A total of 4,771 Arizonans had died after contracting COVID-19, including 551 in Pima County, according to the Aug. 24 report. Meanwhile, the number of hospitalized COVID cases continues to decline. ADHS reported that as of Aug. 23, 908 COVID patients were hospitalized in the state, the lowest that number has been since May 26, when 907 people were hospitalized. That number peaked at 3,517 on July 13. A total of 896 people visited ERs on Aug. 23 with COVID symptoms. That number, which peaked at 2,008 on July 7, had not dropped below 900 since June 13. A total of 345 COVID-19 patients were in intensive care unit beds on Aug. 23. The number in ICUs peaked at 970 on July 13. In Pima County, the week-by-week counting of cases peaked the week ending July 4 with 2,398 cases, according to an Aug. 19 report from the Pima County Health Department. Those numbers have dropped with Pima County requiring the wearing of masks in public but they have plateaued in recent weeks, with 832 cases in the week ending Aug. 8 and 819 cases in the week ending Aug. 15. (Not all recent cases may have been reported.) Deaths in Pima County are down from a peak of 54 in the week ending July 4 to 19 for the week ending Aug. 8. Hospitalization peaked the week ending July 18 with 247 COVID patients admitted to Pima County hospitals. For the week ending Aug. 8, 88 COVID patients were admitted to Pima County hospitals.
THE NATIONAL NUMBERS. Nationwide, more than 5.7 million people had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, which had killed nearly 177,000 people in the United States as of Monday, June 29, according to tracking by Johns Hopkins University.
DUCEY: “STAY THE COURSE.” In a brief press conference last week, Gov. Doug Ducey thanked the Trump administration, local authorities and the National Guard for their work during the pandemic. Ducey said the state was making progress in the fight against the virus and Arizonans should continue taking precautions such as avoiding large gatherings, staying home when possible, washing hands and wearing a mask. “We’re going to continue to be guided by the data and the doctors,” Ducey said. “Returning our kids to the classroom, reuniting with our loved ones, all of these depend on continued responsible behavior you have demonstrated so well for so long. So I urge everyone to stay the course, stay physical distanced, stay smart and healthy and continue to mask up.”
AZ UNEMPLOYMENT NUMBERS CREEP UPWARD. Arizona’s unemployment numbers creeped up in July, with the unemployment rate climbing to 10.6 percent from 10 percent in June. Gov. Ducey has accepted the Trump administration’s offer of an additional $300 a week for people who receive the state’s $240 a week for unemployment. That’s a drop from the $600 a week that was available through the end of July and unemployed Arizonans in non-traditional employment such as the gig sector are not eligible for the payments, although they were eligible for the federal payment of $600 a week. Congressional Democrats and the Trump administration were unable to reach a deal to extend those benefits.
FIRE DISTRICTS SEEK ASSISTANCE. Regional fire districts are seeing increased expenses related to the COVID-19 outbreak that range from overtime pay for firefighters who cover for their sick co-workers to replacement costs for equipment that was contaminated by COVID-19, according to Pima County officials. Assistant County Administrator John Voorhees wrote in a memo that local fire districts are in the process of applying for grants under the Stafford Act, which dictates how the federal government distributes emergency funding to state and local governments. According to the memo, Avra Valley Fire District, Drexel Heights Fire District, Green Valley Fire District, Northwest Fire District, Rincon Valley Fire District and Three Points Fire District have submitted applications for funding so far. In addition, Voorhees recommended Pima County ask the Board of Supervisors to set aside around $1.1 million of their CARES Act funding in order to “meet the immediate needs of the agencies.”
TESTING AVAILABLE: Pima County has three free testing centers with easy-to-schedule appointments—often with same-day availability—and you get results in less than 72 hours. Centers offering a nasal swab are at the Kino Event Center, 2805 E. Ajo Way, and the Udall Center, 7200 E. Tanque Verde Road. The center at the northside Ellie Towne Flowing Wells Community Center, 1660 W. Ruthrauff Road, involves a saliva test designed by ASU. Schedule an appointment at pima.gov/covid19testing. The centers are also tied into Pima County’s developing contact tracing operation, which aims to be able to identify potential clusters and warn people if they have been in contact with someone who is COVID-positive. If you’re interested in a test to determine if you’ve already had COVID-19, the UA has expanded a free COVID-19 antibody testing program to include 15 new categories of essential workers considered at high risk for exposure. The antibody test, developed by researchers at UA Health Sciences, determines who has been exposed to and developed an immune response against COVID-19. In addition to healthcare workers and first responders, the test program is now open to educators, childcare workers, agriculture, grocery and foodservice workers, hospitality employees, solid-waste collection workers, transportation services workers and members of the National Guard. More information and registration for the test is available at covid19antibodytesting.arizona.edu.
mask up, doggone it! The Humane Society of Southern Arizona announced they are now selling protective face masks to fund their mission of supporting local pets in need. HSSA cloth face coverings come in three different varieties: Dog, Cat, and Rabbit. An individual mask costs $14, or you can buy the whole set for $35. According to HSSA’s public relations coordinator Hannah Carl, their hope is that the fun and unique designs of these masks will encourage people to wear them, and keep themselves and others safe and healthy. Masks can be purchased online at hssaz.org/store or in person at PAWSH at Park Place Mall located at 5870 E Broadway Boulevard.
—Reporting from Jim Nintzel, Kathleen B. Kunz, Austin Counts, Jeff Gardner and Tara Foulkrod
