With a major research university right in our backyard, a strong military presence and innovative companies throughout the metro region, there’s often a plethora of interesting science and technology news to be found in Southern Arizona. Here’s a breakdown of the most interesting recent developments.
Mapping the Invisible. Researchers at the University of Arizona have released a new map (pictured on front page) of the outermost reaches of our galaxy. The vast, distant area beyond the Milky Way’s spiraling arms is known as the “galactic halo,” and is believed to contain a large amount of dark matter—a mysterious invisible substance believed to make up the bulk of the matter in the universe. The new map is based around the “wake” made by a smaller galaxy (the Large Magellanic Cloud) passing through our Milky Way. The Large Magellanic Cloud’s gravity disturbed the galactic halo and the stars behind it. Although dark matter does not emit light, its gravitational influence can be observed. According to UA, the stars seen trailing the Large Magellanic Cloud are thought to be the outline of this dark matter wake, like foam behind a ship. UA reported that the map’s authors were inspired to hunt for the Large Magellanic Cloud’s wake after a computer model predicted what the dark matter in the galactic halo should look like. As it turns out, the model was accurate with regards to the general structure and location of the star wake.
According to Gurtina Besla, study co-author and associate professor of astronomy at UA’s Steward Observatory, what has been a purely theoretical prediction has now been validated by observational data, providing a compelling argument for the existence of dark matter.
Because there is still so much to learn about dark matter, various theories exist about its nature. The team used the “cold dark matter” theory, the most commonly accepted. Had the team built their map based on a different theory, the wake’s shape may have looked different.
The paper, “All-sky dynamical response of the Galactic halo to the Large Magellanic Cloud” was published in the journal Nature, and was co-authored by researchers from the University of Arizona and Harvard University.
Measuring Cancer Treatments. A new test that uses artificial intelligence may lead to better treatment for advanced bowel cancer patients. The test is a collaboration between the United Kingdom-based University of Leeds and Tucson-based Roche Tissue Diagnostics. The technique uses AI to measure the levels of two proteins, AREG and EREG, which are produced by some colorectal cancers. According to the University of Leeds, algorithms driven by AI enabled the researchers to show that patients with higher levels of these proteins received significant benefit from a treatment which inhibits a different protein (EGFR) involved in cancer cell growth. There was also evidence that patients with low levels of the proteins did not benefit from the treatment that inhibits EGFR protein. Currently, anti-EGFR treatments are only given to patients with advanced bowel cancer, but thanks to better understanding from this research, scientists hope the treatment can be given to patients more effectively.
According to study lead author Christopher Williams, as more treatment options become available for advanced colorectal cancer, it is becoming increasingly difficult for patients and their doctors to choose the treatment that’s right for them. This test will help patients navigate this decision-making process more easily.
The study “Artificial intelligence-assisted amphiregulin and epiregulin immunohistochemistry predicts panitumumab benefit in RAS wild-type metastatic colorectal cancer,” was published in the journal Clinical Cancer Research.
