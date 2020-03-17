Nearly $700,000 in methamphetamine is off the streets after Customs and Border Protection officers discovered more than 600 packages concealed under the modified floorboards of a tractor trailer hauling tomatoes and bell peppers last week.
Officers found the drugs after a narcotics K9 officer alert. Approximately 690 pounds of meth was seized.
“CBP Officers are focused on our highest priorities which includes stopping the flow of hard narcotics such as methamphetamine and opioids from entering our country, stated Nogales Area Port Director Michael Humphries. “Our officers prevented these dangerous drugs from causing devastation to families and ultimately saving many lives, not only in our community but throughout the United States.”
The 34-year-old driver, who was not named by CBP, was turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.
