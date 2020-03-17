As if the Book Fest and Rialto closing their doors weren't enough of a sign that these next few weeks will be rough, on Monday, March 16, Bookmans Entertainment Exchange announced it would be closing all of their stores for the next two weeks. As the pandemic spreads, Bookmans will reassess the situation and consider reopening their stores on Saturday, March 28.
"This decision was not taken lightly. We consider ourselves a community resource that can provide an oasis of calm when the world seems to have turned upside down. This is a critical moment on a global and personal scale. It is so important to be compassionate, supportive, and understanding at this time," read Bookmans' closure announcement.
Bookmans will also extend their return policy past the standard date for the next few weeks, "assuming, of course, that the items purchased are returned in the same condition they were purchased."
For more information, visit bookmans.com
