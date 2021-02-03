Why I Love Marana? As we start the month of February, which is known as the month of love, the Marana Chamber wants to know why YOU love Marana. Here are a few responses that we have received so far.
“I love Marana because the town is a great place to raise a family. We have a great school district, and the cost of living is reasonable compared to other locations in the country. There is a real sense of community in Marana and people get to know and care about their neighbors,” says Mark Hingstrum with Southwest Gas, Marana resident and chamber board member. Undercover Laser owner Jeanie Hughes, a Marana resident and chamber board member says: “That is easy…Mayor Ed! He supports residents and businesses.”
“Marana is a small, big town. Everyone is very friendly and loves supporting small businesses,” says Dr. Monica Fowler, owner of Fowler Chiropractic and chamber board member.
Please share with us “Why I Love Marana” by emailing us at info@maranachamber.com or call us at 520-682-4314.
There is no better way to start the New Year than an update from Interim Town Manager Terry Rozema, Superintendent for Marana Unified Schools Dr. Dan Streeter and Curt Woody, Marana’s director of economic development. At our first Marana Matters in 2021, Mr. Rozema shared that the Town’s sales taxes are up year over year and are projected to stay that way through the rest of the fiscal year, despite COVID. One of the main goals of the Town for 2021 and beyond is to offer 5-Star Service in all their departments.
He is not just the new guy in town! Dr. Streeter is the new hero for our children. Dr. Streeter shared information about himself and why he chose Marana as his new home. Like Dr. Wilson, our past superintendent, his passion for education and the wellbeing of children is what brought him here. He has the same commitments to students as the Marana Unified School District. These are Equality, Innovation, Collaboration, Strong Relationships, and Deeper Learning.
We don’t know how he does it or when he sleeps, but Mr. Woody is busier than ever. Some of the projects in the works are PVB Fabrications, JD Russell, Luke Ford Dealerships, several new apartment complexes, and the Downtown Marana development.
Woody shared a helpful new program the town will begin on Feb. 1 called “Marana Matters.” This program is offered to qualifying small businesses within the town limits who have been negatively affected by the pandemic. The Town will offer reimbursement up to $2,000 on personal protective equipment (PPE) to the business. Marana Matters will run from Feb. 1 to June 21 or until the funds are exhausted. You can apply for expenses dating back to March 2020. For more information about Marana Matters and to see if your business qualifies, go to maranaaz.gov.
Education was the theme for our Virtual Business Connection Luncheon last month. To say that our educators and students are amazing is an understatement. Dr. David Dore started the event with exciting updates from Pima Community College. Dr. Dan Streeter spoke about Marana Unified Schools and becoming a new superintendent during a pandemic. A real treat followed with a presentation from the Marana Unified School Virtual Learning Working Group. This group of educators and students have taken this virtual learning to a new level. It has not been easy for our education system, but they are making it work with their continuing focus on being compassionate and kind to one another.
Welcome to our newest members La Sonora at Dove Mountain (Silver Member), Pacific Office Automation, (Bronze Member), Profitopia (Bronze Member) and Brittni Linae Gutman–Allstate Agency, LLC. Thank you to all our current members and for your trust in the Marana Chamber. We appreciate you and all your support.
For more information about our members or news in this article, go to www.maranachamber.com or call (520) 682-4314.
Audra Winters, IOM, is president/CEO of the Marana Chamber of Commerce.
