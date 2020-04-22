No one has ever experienced this. As we do the right things to protect lives, the American economy has been virtually halted, and businesses are in crisis.
A $2.2 trillion coronavirus response package is quickly running out of money. Local financial institutions are being “slammed and bombarded” with applications for $349 billion in Paycheck Protection Program money, all of which had been committed by Friday morning. More paycheck protection money is coming, at least $250 billion, we believe. Our advice to highly stressed employers–keep those applications moving.
“This will change the dynamics of how we do business in the future,” one Chamber board member said at our first-ever digital meeting, a sometimes clunky but valuable exercise.
We’ll learn how to do it. There is no choice.
Financial institutions and healthcare providers tell us they’ve seen huge increases in customer digital access. Our hospitals, preparing for a pandemic peak toward the end of April, say people are scared to go to the emergency room. Their message: go, if you are experiencing a health crisis. Don’t ignore chest pains or stroke symptoms. All patients are screened for coronavirus. Continue to access the appropriate health care when you need it.
Some businesses, stores with groceries, financial institutions, those with “essential” needs to fill–are busier than ever, and in fact hiring. But hundreds of our neighbors have lost their jobs, in restaurants, services, hospitality, and retail. Our Oro Valley landmark, El Conquistador Tucson, A Hilton Resort, is down to a small crew as its business has practically vanished. They all need our help, now.
To give aid, the Oro Valley Chamber has begun two initiatives. Our Chamber Foundation and Chamber boards each committed $5,000 toward the purchase of $75 grocery cards at WalMart. At a price of $10,050, the first 134 cards have arrived, and we are distributing cards to employers who have furloughed or laid off workers. In turn, those cards help people put food on the table.
The community has donated another $6,000, taking us above $17,000. Thank you. More grocery cards are coming. We’ll never meet the full need, but we can dent it. If it’s in your heart to give, go to orovalleychamber.com, or email me at dave@orovalleychamber.com.
We’ve also launched #DineOVAZ, a social media campaign to support our friends in the strapped restaurant industry, hanging on with take-out and delivery of meals. Participants in #DineOVAZ photograph their food, tag that restaurant and share the images. Each week, our Chamber is drawing names from a digital “hat,” and awarding $25 restaurant gift cards. It’s our little way to help.
The road to recovery may be long. Consider this–it’ll be summer, one of the year’s slowest retail periods, before we’re back to a new “normal.” Our merchants need our help now, and they’ll need it for months.
There are silver linings. Everywhere, people are doing wonderful things for their neighbors. There’s rarely been so much wildlife at the El Conquistador, to include roadrunners sneaking into the lobby. The roads are quiet, the desert lovely. Construction continues at pace. The UA will open its Vet School in Oro Valley this fall, with applications outnumbering available slots by 5 to 1. Brighter days are ahead. Let’s get to them.
For now, our chamber is humbled to do its small part to help. Be safe and well.
Dave Perry is the President and CEO of the Greater Oro Valley Chamber of Commerce.
