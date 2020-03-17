In an effort to reassure Oro Valley residents during the COVID-19 crisis, the Golder Ranch Fire District and Oro Valley Police Department released a joint statement Tuesday morning.
Fire Chief Randy Karrer and Police Chief Kara Riley issued the address, the latter assuring residents that first responders “continue to serve this great community in your time of need.”
“Although these are difficult times for all of us, we want to remind you that first responders train for events like these,” Riley said.
Karrer said both organizations are committed continue providing “the excellent services they always have.”
“We’re in this together,” Karrer said.
The chiefs asked that everyone remember the following health guidelines to prevent the spread of the virus: Wash your hands often with soap and water, avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth, stay at home when you’re sick, avoid close contact with people when you are sick, cover your cough or sneeze and clean and disinfect objects you touch.
