Pima County Natural Resources Parks and Recreation Department is closing the majority of county-ran shooting ranges due to staffing shortages starting Monday, April 6. Ranges are expected to be closed until further notice.
Qualified range masters are highly trained in gun safety and essential to operating a safe shooting range, according to Cliff Gyves, director of Pima County's Shooting Sports Program. Due to safety issues, NRPR staff are unable to cover range master duties when they are absent, Gyves said.
Shooting ranges affected are:
-Southeast Regional Park Shooting Range
-Southeast Archery Range
-Southeast Clay Target Center
-Tucson Mountain Park Rifle and Pistol Range
The Tucson Mountain Park Archery Range, along with the Virgil Ellis Rifle and Pistol Range in Ajo are still operational since both are unstaffed.
