The heat is on! Even though it is not summer just yet, we are already feeling the heat and have already reached 100 degrees. What are your summertime plans? We hope that this summer you will be able to travel and visit family and friends and to get out and enjoy our beautiful community. If you are out and about, we hope that you will remember that our local businesses are still trying to get back to normal. They still need your support.
Here at the chamber, our summer will be full of fun and exciting projects and events. In July we will be hosting with the Town of Marana the State of the Town, then in August we will have our annual golf tournament. Of course, we will still be working hard for our members by offering them educational opportunities to help them with their business, hosting in-person networking events, referring their services to others, and being the voice for them.
Two educational opportunities will be held in May. On May 14, member Too Busy Gals will be hosting a Zoom Lunch and Learn on Employee Recruiting, Retaining, and Engaging Employees. They will be sharing ideas and resources on how to get every employee to say, “Thank goodness it is Monday.” This Lunch and Learn will be on Zoom from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. All are welcome to attend at no charge. On May 20, the chamber’s Health and Wellness Committee will host their annual Business Connection Luncheon. Our guest speakers for this health-themed event are Dr. Shawna Beckman, Director of Social Services at Northwest Healthcare; Jon Reardon with MHC Healthcare; and Dr. Geoffrey Landis with Tucson Orthopedic. We will also be awarding our health and wellness scholarships at the luncheon. This will be the fourth year we have awarded scholarships to individuals going into the health field. Our Health and Wellness Business Connection Luncheon will be held at the Highlands at Dove Mountain and via Zoom. For more information and to register for either one of these events go to maranachamber.com or call 520-682-4314.
Marana continues to be the best place to work, live or play. In more good news, in March, the Town of Marana had 77 new housing permits, giving them a total of 742 for the fiscal year. Roche has broken ground in Marana off I-10 and Tangerine and will add up to 160 good-paying jobs. The Luke Dealership and Amazon are still moving forward and will be breaking ground soon. We are excited about the five much-needed new multifamily communities coming to Marana. Marana Parks and Rec department will be getting even busier now that their summer programs have started. The two splash-pads that Marana has are now open and the Marana pool will open on May 29. The inside Rec Center classes have begun again with social distancing and COVID safe practicing. El Rio Preserve Observation Deck, the third biggest area in the state for birding, has also been very busy. Look for a lot more to come from the Marana Parks and Rec Department as they have started putting the new Master Plan in place.
Have you heard the Marana Chamber’s latest podcast? We currently have five podcasts available, which you can find on all the popular listening sites, such as Spotify and Apple Podcast. We also have them on our Marana Chamber Facebook page and website. Please check them out to find out more about what our members are doing in our community!
Welcome to our newest members: Howling Success Tucson, Spraycom, Tucson Luxe Living, Dispatch Health, Arizona Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery Foundation, Camara Nacional De Comercio Servicios y Turismo, and Strategic Legal Works. Thank you to all our current members and for your trust in the Marana Chamber. We appreciate you and all your support.
For more information about our members or news in this article, go to maranachamber.com or call (520) 682-4314.
Audra Winters, IOM, is president/CEO of the Marana Chamber of Commerce.
