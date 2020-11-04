The coronavirus pandemic has upended everyone’s lives, but it has also inspired new, creative ways to preserve a sense of normalcy. The Loft Cinema, a beloved hallmark of the Tucson artistic community, is taking this challenge in stride and embracing the new
“normal.”
This year, The Loft is taking an intermission from their annual Film Fest. Instead, the theater will host a Short Film Fest with COVID-friendly screening
options.
The arthouse theater has been hosting outdoor “Open Air Cinema” film screenings that allow people to safely view films while preserving the in-person experience. Program director Jeff Yanc said The Loft set up a large screen in the theater’s parking lot with socially distanced outdoor seating.
Those who attend the Short Film Fest this year will have the option to view films in The Loft’s “Open Air Cinema,” or to stream films online the day after they screen in-person.
Yanc is optimistic about the evolving circumstances and excited about what this new Short Film Fest has to offer.
“What’s great about a short film festival like this is that you get to see such a wide range of different kinds of films, different voices, different styles, different countries, different kinds of representation,” Yanc said. “And it gives you kind of a range of experiences that you probably can’t get in feature films because you can’t show as many of them.”
The Loft didn’t include any local filmmakers this year, but Yanc said they may do other shorts programs that focus on local filmmakers in the future. Ernie Quiroz, who has served as The Loft Cinema’s programming consultant since 2018, said they selected films from larger festivals, like Sundance, Tribeca, and SXSW. They plan to screen about 45 short films, showing everything from documentary to animation.
“We have a good mix of comedy, drama films about immigration, films about refugees, but there are light-hearted comedies, there are romantic films, and there’s, of course, the weird late-night stuff, the horror, nice and bloody, crazy stuff,” Quiroz said. “These are just really great films that have been playing at other
festivals.”
One of Yanc’s favorite films from this year’s lineup is a documentary titled “Blackfeet Boxing: Not Invisible.” Originally produced by ESPN as a sports documentary, Yanc said the film is about a boxing club that trains young women on the Blackfeet Reservation in Montana in self-defense.
“It’s kind of about teaching young women to sort of take care of themselves in that sense and protect themselves,” Yanc said. “It’s really good and it’s really inspiring watching these young women kicking butt.”
Yanc said online short film streaming is beneficial for The Loft’s flexibility and its variety. Although this year is the first time The Loft has streamed films virtually, Yanc anticipates the online screenings are here to stay.
“This is an example of how The Loft is trying to be nimble and flexible and creative during this time,” he said. “This is something that – if it goes well – I would easily see us continuing to do as an annual event. We’re not committing to that yet, but I think just what’s been great, to me, during this time, is just trying things and seeing if they work and a lot of things, I think. are going to stick around permanently as part of The Loft’s overall
programming.”
The Loft Short Film Fest this year will run Wednesday, Nov. 18 to Sunday, Nov. 22, with Sunday as the final day for virtual screenings. Tickets are available for purchase on their website.
