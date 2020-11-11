After multiple news agencies declared him the winner of the U.S. presidential race, Democrat Joe Biden delivered a speech Saturday night pledging to be “a president who seeks not to divide but to unify.”
“I sought this office to restore the soul of America,” Biden said. “To rebuild the backbone of the nation — the middle class. To make America respected around the world again and to unite us here at home.”
But President Donald Trump has refused to concede the election and is insisting without evidence that massive voter fraud led to Biden’s victory.
“Since when does the Lamestream Media call who our next president will be?” Trump tweeted on Saturday. “We have all learned a lot in the last two weeks!”
With an estimated 70,000 ballots votes remaining to be counted as of Explorer/Marana News’ Monday deadline, Biden was holding a roughly 17,000-vote lead in contest for the state’s 11 electoral votes.
Meanwhile, Democrat Mark Kelly had a healthy lead in the U.S. Senate race over Republican Martha McSally.
As of Monday, the former NASA astronaut had won nearly 51 percent of the vote and was leading McSally by more than 83,000 votes.
McSally had not conceded as of press time.
The election capped a highly contentious battle between Kelly and McSally, with Kelly focusing on the need for an independent voice from Arizona in the Senate and McSally arguing that Kelly was a “Trojan horse” who would usher in a new age of socialism in the country.
At an election night gathering at Hotel Congress, Kelly thanked his supporters and said there was a lot of work ahead.
“This doesn’t feel like a typical election night, and this hasn’t been a typical year,” Kelly said. “That’s why tonight isn’t about celebrating. Tonight is about getting to work.”
While he stopped short of claiming victory, Kelly announced he would focus on aiding Arizonans hammered by the pandemic, improving healthcare options and rebuilding the nation’s infrastructure.
Before bringing out his wife, former Southern Arizona congresswoman Gabby Giffords, and his two daughters, Kelly talked about his admiration for the late Sen. John McCain.
“It’s not often that we get to meet our heroes, and it’s even less often that you ever get to call them a friend. I got to do that with Senator McCain. And it meant so much to me,” Kelly said. “Now, Senator McCain and I—we did not agree on everything. But I had such admiration for how he approached the responsibility of serving in this very Senate seat.”
McSally’s defeat is her second loss in two years for the U.S. Senate. In 2018, the former A-10 pilot and Southern Arizona congresswoman lost to Democrat Kyrsten Sinema but was later appointed to the Senate to complete the term of McCain, who died in 2017.
Because the race is to complete McCain’s term, Kelly will have to run for reelection in 2022.
Democrat close to flipping seat on county Board of Supervisors
With nearly all of Pima County’s votes counted, Democrat Rex Scott was leading the District 1 seat on the Pima County Board of Supervisors.
Scott, a former school administrator, was holding a slim lead of just over 1 percentage point (or 1,854 votes) over Republican Steve Spain for the seat now held by retiring Supervisor Ally Miller.
If Scott’s lead holds up, it would be the first time a Democrat has held the District 1 seat in decades.
It would also mean four Democrats will be on the Pima County Board of Supervisors next year.
In District 2, Democrat Matt Heinz, who defeated longtime Supervisor Ramon Valadez in the August primary, easily dispatched Republican Anthony Sizer, winning 68 percent of the vote.
In District 3, Democrat Sharon Bronson won a seventh term on the board after she captured 58 percent of the vote against GOP challenger Gabby Saucedo
Mercer.
In District 4, incumbent GOP Supervisor Steve Christy will be the sole Republican on the Board of Supervisors after he won 54 percent of the vote against Democratic challenger Steve Diamond.
In District 5, in the race for the open seat previously held by the late Supervisor Richard Elias, Democrat Adelita Grijalva defeated Republican Fernando Gonzales with 74 percent of the vote.
Pima County Line Offices
In a rematch of the 2016 race, Democratic challenger Chris Nanos was leading Republican Sheriff Mark Napier, the candidate he lost to four years ago. Nanos was leading by just over 1 percentage point and was ahead by 5,379 votes as of Monday, Nov. 9.
In the race for County Recorder, Democrat Gabriella Cázares-Kelly had 59 percent of the vote against Republican Benny White.
After trailing on Election Night, Republican Treasurer Beth Ford pulled ahead of Democrat Brian Bickel by less than 1 percentage point or 3,146 votes as of Monday morning.
Democrat Suzanne Droubie had won 58 percent of the vote against Republican Jo Ann Sabbagh in the race for County Assessor.
After winning a three-way primary race in August, Democrat Laura Conover was unopposed in the contest to replace Pima County Attorney Barbara LaWall, who is stepping down after six terms. County School Superintendent Dustin Williams was also unopposed in his bid for a second term.
Arizona Legislature
While Democrats didn’t achieve their goal of winning one or both chambers of the Arizona Legislature, Democratic candidates prevailed in races in Tucson.
In Legislative District 9, which includes the Catalina Foothills, central Tucson and the Casas Adobes area, Democratic state Rep. Pamela Powers-Hannley and Democratic state Rep. Randy Friese both won 37 percent of the vote against GOP challenger Brendan Lyons, who had 27 percent. Meanwhile, state Sen. Victoria Steele was unopposed.
In Legislative District 10, the Democratic slate of state Rep. Domingo DeGrazia and political newcomer Stephanie Stahl Hamilton both won roughly 29 percent of the vote against the Republican slate of Michael Hicks (with 22 percent) and Mabelle Gummere (with 20 percent). Meanwhile, state Rep. Kirsten Engel had 59 percent of the vote against GOP challenger Justine Wadsack.
However, Republicans won in Legislative District 11, which includes Oro Valley and Marana as well as Pinal County precincts and the town of Maricopa. In the race for two House seats, Republican state Rep. Bret Roberts and Republican state Rep. Mark Finchem had roughly 34 percent of the vote against Democratic challenger Felipe Perez, who had 31 percent. In the race for Senate, Republican incumbent Vince Leach led Democratic challenger JoAnna Mendoza with 54 percent of the vote.
