With Democratic challenger Joe Biden holding onto a 9 percentage point lead (54%-46%) over President Donald Trump in Arizona, Fox News is calling Biden the winner.
Fox also is calling the U.S. Senate race for Democratic challenger Mark Kelly, who has a 10-point lead over Republican Sen. Martha McSally (55%-45%). Given that McSally was ahead on Election Night in 2018 and then went on to lose the race to Democrat Kyrsten Sinema, it's not a surprise that Fox isn't expecting McSally will make a comeback in this year's election.
