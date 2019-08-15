The Marana Police Department will have an extra presence on the campus of Marana High School after the administration contacted the department when a Snapchat message regarding a school shooting resurfaced the morning of Thursday, Aug. 15.
The message, stating “there gonna(sic) shoot up the school” does not mention the high school, nor is there any indication that the communication refers to the school or Marana students.
MPD quickly determined this is the same message that has surfaced on Snapchat for over a year and determined it not a threat. The high school is operating on a regular schedule.
Marana High School notified parents of this situation via email, telephone calls and text messaging.
“Law enforcement agencies, our school, and the Marana Unified School District take safety concerns and threats very seriously and as always, requests anyone with information to contact them directly,” MHS Principal David Mandel wrote in a letter to parents.
