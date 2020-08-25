ICYMI, here are the stories that we covered today.
- The number of Arizona’s confirmed novel coronavirus cases topped 199,000 as of Tuesday, Aug. 25, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.
- Former Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake and Rep. Jim Kolbe joined two dozen other former Republican members of Congress Monday to endorse Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, saying President Donald Trump “is not capable of doing the job.”
- Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Prescott, joined a chorus of Republicans defending the changes to the Postal Service and accusing Democrats in a sometimes-heated hearing of conspiring to create problems with this fall’s presidential election.
- Nearly 200 tents stand inches apart on the scorching gravel lots, many covered in blankets for an extra layer of relief from the desert sun. Outside, their occupants sit on hot ground or in folding chairs, nearby palm trees providing no shade. Despite 12-foot-square sections painted in the gravel, there is little social distancing for Phoenix’s homeless population.
- It took less than a minute, but Arizona’s delegation to the Republican National Convention cast all 57 of its votes Monday for President Donald Trump, part of a suspense-free nomination that kicked off the four-day convention.
