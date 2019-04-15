A new, state-of-the-art senior living facility is expected to open in Marana next year, with nearly 70 jobs needing to be filled.
Dove Mountain Residences, LLC announced its plans to build a senior living facility via a joint press release with Sun Corridor Monday morning. The groundbreaking will take place in May, with the scheduled opening set for next spring.
“We’re very excited to have the opportunity to open our first Arizona location, in the growing Town of Marana,” said Don Sterhan, managing partner, Dove Mountain Residences LLC, in a statement. “This is a new market for us and we look forward to becoming a part of the community in Southern Arizona.”
Senior Living at Dove Mountain is a 151,000-square-foot building arranged in a multiple two and three-story format, with a large common area on a 5.88-acre campus. The facility will include 44 independent living units, 74 assisted living units and 24 memory care units with more than 50,000-square-feet of common areas and amenities.
The project will include a “comprehensive landscaping plan” with walking paths, gardens and a center courtyard available to all residents of the community.
Leasing units of the new facility is anticipated to be no later than 6 months prior to the scheduled opening. The project is expected to have a total economic impact of $54.5 million over the next 10 years.
“We are very excited to have another quality project break ground within the Town of Marana,” said Marana Mayor Ed Honea. “Senior Living at Dove Mountain provides another option for our residents in the north Marana area, and we welcome them to our community.”
