The Town of Oro Valley invites the community to help “Chalk the Block” this Saturday, April 28, from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Fry’s parking lot at the intersection of West Lambert Lane and North La Cañada Drive. It is a chance for residents to meet friends, family and neighbors for a fun art event with Main Streets-related activities, games, giveaways, raffle prizes and a food truck area.
Chalk the Block is free and open to Oro Valley residents of all ages. The event will feature a designated community area for anyone who wants to “chalk” the block. For those interested in a fun competition, they can complete an application found online at orovalleyaz.gov/mainstreets.
