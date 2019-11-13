“Some Enchanted Evening” truly is more than the name of the Oro Valley Theatre Company’s first show of its second season.When guests settle into the shiny new pavilion at Tohono Chul and the cast performs songs from the American musical theater book of Rogers and Hammerstein, accompanied by high-caliber musicians, well—it really is captivating.
Judi Rodman, artistic director and founder of the theater company, directs “Some Enchanted Evening.” Marty Waters produced the show, with major assistance from Sasha Case, Sue Bishop and others.
Seats remain for the show’s final performance, next Thursday, Nov. 21 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $40 per person, available at brownpapertickets.com/browse.html.
Dramatist Richard Rogers and lyricist Oscar Hammerstein II collaborated on much of America’s greatest music theater, creating “Oklahoma!,” “South Pacific,” “Carousel,” “The King and I,” “The Sound of Music” and more for Broadway and beyond.
In “Some Enchanted Evening,” cast members Brianna Barnhart, Jennifer Brobeck, Allie Esposito, Dennis Tamblyn and Gulliermo Keymolent take turns as soloists, in duets and in other combinations. The songs will trigger memories; somewhere in your lives, you’ve heard “Oh What a Beautiful Morning,” “I’m Gonna Wash That Man Right Outa My Hair,” “Sixteen Going on Seventeen” or “Edelweiss.”
See them powerfully performed by Tamblyn with the musical backing of pianist Rob Boone and harpist Christine Vivona. The show moves with a joyful pace. These performers are having fun, enjoying one another, and shining as brightly as the lights strung in trees and cacti along the open back wall of this new Oro Valley venue.
Boone is the show’s musical director and pianist. Vivona, whose performance credentials run from Leonard Bernstein to Tricia Yearwood—and many in between—brings sparkling notes to the night. Her “Sound of Music” medley is a path to calmness.
The Oro Valley Theatre will next present the murder mystery “Witness for the Prosecution” Feb. 19, 26 and 27, and the comedy “Barefoot in the Park” April 22, 23, 29 and 30. Both shows will be at The Gaslight Music Hall in Oro Valley, 13005 N. Oracle Road.
