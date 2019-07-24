In a recent executive session meeting, one or more Oro Valley council members directed town staff to develop a range of estimated costs for closing and repurposing all 45 holes of town-owned golf.
The request came just weeks before the town council hosts a public meeting at the Church of the Nazarene for community input on the courses this Wednesday, July 24, and just two months before they are expected to come to a final decision on the matter.
In a memo dated July 8, Town Manager Mary Jacobs listed estimates for the “no-golf option” as an addition to her previous memo from May 24 that outlined estimates for keeping a 36-, 27- and 18-hole course.
This no-golf analysis includes a range of costs based on three different scenarios: converting the courses to 100 percent natural open space, a 75/25 percent split and a 50/50 split between natural open space and public park space. The three scenarios do not include any projected revenues, because the town does not charge visitors for using public park facilities.
Wilder Landscape Architects estimated the conversion to natural open space would cost between $14,800 to $20,000 per acre, not factoring in for irrigated open space. The town’s Consultant Report estimated about $17,000 per acre.
The 18-hole Conquistador course is 73.5 acres of irrigated turf, the 18-hole Cañada course is 64.5 acres of irrigated turf. The analysis did not include a cost estimate for closing the 9 holes at Pusch Ridge because the purchase agreement allows HSL Properties to lease the course if the town no longer wishes to provide golf, and has “tentatively expressed interest in doing so if such a decision is made,” according to Jacobs.
Conversion to a public park space would be more costly, with a range of $50,000 to $100,000 applied to each acre. Jacobs attributed this wide range to a number of potential investments that would have to be made for a quality park, including irrigation, ramadas, ADA accessibility, playgrounds, restrooms, parking and drainage.
“Without a significant planning effort and outside professional assistance, coupled with community input, it is difficult to pin down these costs with greater certainty,” Jacobs wrote in her July 8 memo.
Operations and maintenance costs for the no-golf option show ongoing future expenses as well. The three different scenarios come with three different cost estimates, so staff predicted annual costs to fall somewhere between $744,376 to $1,149,961 per acre in the first five years after conversion, and between $420,258 to $975,529 per acre in the years beyond that.
The ranges decrease five years after temporary irrigation is no longer needed to ensure the natural vegetation can flourish.
A notable consequence of eliminating golf is the impact to water costs. If the town closed the golf courses, it would impact the amount of effluent water purchased and delivered by the town’s Water Utility.
Right now, the town pays as a customer to its own water service for the price of the water used to irrigate the course. If that cost were to go away, it would likely increase reclaimed water rates for other customers, or require a subsidy from potable water customers to keep the reclaimed rate increases reasonable.
Jacobs notes in her memo that eliminating the golf courses would free up several hundred acres of land in the center of Oro Valley for “active and passive recreation for the entire community,” and that an end to golf would also create a future possibility for the community center to expand.
The staff’s capital cost estimates do not factor in changes to the community center, since a decision needs to be made on golf before that issue can be assessed. However, an elimination of golf would also nix the need for golf-related uses at the community center, such as the pro shop, golf offices, restaurant and locker rooms, and it would open up that space for different community uses.
The town council will meet at the Church of the Nazarene, located at 500 W. Calle Concordia, July 24 at 6 p.m to hear input from community members about the golf courses. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m.
At the July 16 Budget and Finance Commission meeting, Mayor Joe Winfield told attendees that council would take ample time to listen to and consider the opinions of residents.
The posted topic is “Discussion and possible action regarding Town of Oro Valley golf operations.”
Next week, there will be a regular council meeting at town hall, where the council will again listen to public comments on the golf courses and discuss further.
