Sunnyside School District is partnering with the Pima County Public Library to provide students access to thousands of ebooks through their laptops or even phones via an app called Sora. While the app itself isn’t new, this new partnership with the library will make about 400,000 children’s and teen’s ebooks available to Sunnyside students.
“This was a natural partnership with PCPL and Sunnyside,” said Michelle Simon, library deputy director of support services.
According to Simon, the PCPL first partnered with Sunnyside as part of President Barack Obama’s ConnectED initiative, which helped transition school curriculums into the online era. The library originally helped students get library cards, which they could use to access various electronic academic resources.
“Sunnyside is a bit ahead of the curve when it comes to technology,” Simon said.
Simon said within the district, many classes use computers, and students in fourth through twelfth grade are issued Chromebooks to use for their homework.
Becky Schmidt, a librarian at Sierra 2-8 School, said she thought the new app and partnership would both make reading more accessible for differently abled children and help make books more available even with budget cuts to book-buying. She also said the app was more accessible than the previous the school district had used.
“The Sora app looks more fun to me,” Schmidt said. “It has these badges … and it gives little encouragements along the way … and it also downloads the book automatically to your device.”
This new accessibility to online library books will provide students in Sunnyside reading content curated for their specific age group, no library card required.
“They’re able to check out materials from [the library] without ever having to come into the library, which is kind of a good thing right now,” Simon said.
Unfortunately, the new app didn’t quite make it in time for the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent closing of schools. Schmidt said since the students were not given instructions on how to access the library’s resources before school closed, many students will not be able to use the ebook collection until school starts up again.
“It’s not difficult, but they just maybe don’t know that it exists yet,” Schmidt said. “Getting the information out there will be challenging.”
The partnership itself was actually delayed due to COVID-19, according to Simon. She said that while the effort had begun in January, school and library closures made the original planned implementation in early spring impossible.
However, as schools begin reopening in some capacity in the fall, Simon said the greater access to ebooks will help aid in the transition to a more online-central society in the aftermath of the pandemic.
“I see this being an integral part of school going forward,” Simon said. “Everybody keeps putting ‘the new normal,’ and pretty soon it won’t be ‘the new normal,’ it will just be ‘normal.’”
While for now access to this collection of ebooks is only available to Sunnyside students, Simon said the library would partner with any school district utilizing the Sora app for their school.
