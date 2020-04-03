It was a busy day on Friday, April 4. Here's all the news we covered. Clink on the links for the full story.
After national media attention (and local criticism) regarding his list of "essential" businesses, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey order barbers, salons, tattoo parlors and public parks and recreation amenities to close by Saturday.
Yesterday the Arizona Correctional Peace Officers Association—a labor union representing correctional officers in prisons throughout the state—demanded that all officers wear personal protective equipment such as face masks during work, due to the high risk of COVID-19 infection. This move is in response to Arizona Department of Corrections Director David Shinn's direct order that employees not wear PPE in prisons.
After former Pima County Supervisor Richard Elías' death last weekend, six candidates are scrambling to come up with 200 valid signatures to have their names added to the ballot to replace him.
A partnership between the University of Arizona Cooperative Extension, 4-H and the Blue Ridge Unified School District in Navajo County are now making personal protective equipment and prototypes of new parts for ventilators, the university announced this week.
Most of us are sheltered in place and social distancing the way we should be. That's great - keep it up. It doesn't help the wanderlust, though, does it? We spoke with Madden Media CEO Dan Janes about the COVID-19 pandemic's effect on the tourism industry.
The Pima County Health Department's Woman, Infant, and Children Program (WIC) is offering help to families struggling with grocery costs during the coronavirus pandemic.
Cases of COVID-19 in Arizona passed 1,700 on Friday, according to the most recent figures released by the Arizona Department of Health. The disease has killed 41 in the state, and 11 people in Pima County.
The Pima County Natural Resources Parks and Recreation Department will close the majority of county-operated shooting ranges due to staffing shortages beginning Monday, April 6.
Pima Animal Care Center, the Humane Society of Southern Arizona and The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter shared their tips for an emergency plan for your pets.
In case you've been living under a rock the last few weeks, Tucsonans can’t go to a concert, a gym or a movie, but those who want to get out of the house while maintaining “social distancing” can still enjoy the myriad trails in the region.
In non-Coronavirus related news, the Pima County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's assistance related to a bank robbery in the Catalina Foothills.
