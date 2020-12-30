The year 2020 was marked in our community, as well as many others, by the arrival of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, which set the tone for an entire lost year. But there were big stories as well, including the Bighorn Fire that devastated the Santa Catalinas; the UA-led OSIRIS-REx space mission that captured a sample of asteroid dust; big wins by Democrats in the November election; and new faces on the local town councils and administration. Here, in no particular order, is Tucson Local Media’s list of the top stories of the year.
The COVID-19 outbreak
We could have easily talked about 10 stories just related to COVID-19, the novel coronavirus that has upended our community, our state, our nation and our globe. The wildly infectious, sometimes deadly bug has devastated many businesses, including restaurants, bars, nightclubs, movie theaters, music venues, gyms—if it’s an enterprise that involves bringing people together, it’s been a bad year. Southern Arizona saw so many festivals cancelled, from the Tucson Festival of Books to the Pima County Fair. As a result, many Pima County residents lost jobs and some have yet to find new ones. And, of course, toilet paper was in short supply. As the year draws to a close, we’re experiencing the most deadly month yet, with numbers continuing to soar and local hospitals on the verge of being overwhelmed. But there’s also reason to hope: In recent weeks, vaccines have arrived and healthcare workers have been lining up for their shots. Still, public health experts expect the outbreak will get worse before it gets better.
Schools close
The COVID bug had only been circulating in Arizona for a few weeks when Gov. Doug Ducey and Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman made a dramatic call: The state’s school children would not be returning to the classroom after the end of spring break. Instead, teachers, parents and students learned how to do their schoolwork via the web. It was a wild final quarter for all involved, but only served as the prologue for this year’s fall semester. Local schools started out with remote learning; Tucson Unified School District has yet to return to in-person instruction (and may not for the entire school year). Students in other local districts, such as Marana Unified and Amphi, have returned to the classroom for a hybrid program that involves kids attending two days a week and working online for the other two. On top of that, prep sports have been scrambled, with games cancelled thanks to outbreaks among team members. As the outbreak grew ever more dire this fall, district officials eventually pulled the plug on football season and have put winter sports on hold. With the current level of community transmission, it remains to be seen what kind of spring semester awaits students, faculty and staff.
Bighorn Fire chars Catalina Mountains
This year’s unusually dry weather and high temperatures served as the perfect catalyst for the Bighorn Fire to burn across 119,000 acres north and east of Tucson. Ignited by a lightning strike on June 5, the Bighorn Fire quickly spread up the flanks of the Catalina Mountains and into the Coronado National Forest.
Over its six weeks of burning, the Bighorn Fire threatened multiple communities, including the Catalina Foothills, Oracle, SaddleBrooke and Summerhaven atop Mount Lemmon. Worsened by strong winds, the fire spread through the desert chaparral and into the pine forests atop Mount Lemmon, and even reached north into Pinal County. Because of the rough canyon terrain of the Catalinas, the first acts of firefighting were mostly done by plane and helicopter. At its peak, roughly 1,000 fire personnel fought the blaze, both from the ground and the air.
Fire crews struggled with a new trend: drones. Multiple civilian drones were spotted over the burn area during the fire’s course. On one of these encounters, a nearby drone forced firefighters to halt their suppression efforts, “endangering the lives of on the ground firefighters and the aircrews at a critical time during the height of the burning period.”
Multiple evacuations were ordered over the fire’s course throughout Oro Valley, the Catalina Foothills, and the mountaintop communities. While there were a handful of fire-related injuries, no one is known to have died due to the Bighorn.
Ultimately, fire crews got a hold of the fire as it moved into more accessible terrain and weather patterns shifted. The Bighorn Fire was 100% contained on July 23. However, due to guardrail damage and mudslide potential going into monsoon season, roads and trails throughout the Catalina Mountains were subject to closure orders.
The closure orders in Sabino and Ventana Canyons are now over. However, swaths of the forest around Mount Lemmon remain blackened.
OSIRIS-REx mission retrieves asteroid sample
More than four years after launching from Earth, the University of Arizona-led OSIRIS-REx spacecraft captured a sample of an asteroid’s surface on Oct. 20, 2020. The NASA spacecraft actually arrived at its destination, the asteroid Bennu more than 200 million miles away, in December 2018, but spent nearly two years orbiting and mapping its surface.
The OSIRIS-REx team announced several crucial steps leading up to the sample collection. Close-up imaging showed that the asteroid’s surface was far rockier than originally expected. Scans revealed Bennu is “packed with more than 200 boulders larger than 33 feet (10 m) in diameter and many more that are 3 feet (1 m) or larger.” This meant the spacecraft only had an area the size of a few parking spots from which to collect the samples.
The sample process took more than four hours, with the spacecraft slowly descending 2,500 feet from orbit toward the asteroid. While the spacecraft came in contact with the asteroid, it didn’t land. Instead, it extended a robotic arm and fired a jet of pressurized nitrogen to kick up dust and rocks from the asteroid’s surface. Some of the agitated material was captured in OSIRIS-REx’s collector head, and the spacecraft then used thrusters to move away from the asteroid. Scientists believe the spacecraft touched the surface only three feet from where they originally planned.
OSIRIS-REx is expected to return the captured dust and rocks to Earth in 2023. With this carbon-rich material, scientists hope to better understand the formation of our early solar system, and even the origins of life on our planet.
According to Betsy Cantwell, UA’s senior vice president for research and innovation, this type of mission has the potential to affect science for decades to come. Cantwell says a major decision will be figuring out who gets to work with the returned sample. Cantwell expects a portion of the material will be investigated at UA, and some will even be stored for posterity to be examined when even more advanced scientific sensors are available in the future.
Arizona goes blue
For only the second time since the days of Harry Truman, Arizona voted for a Democrat in the presidential sweepstakes, awarding the state’s 11 electoral votes to challenger Joe Biden over incumbent President Donald Trump. In addition, former NASA astronaut and Navy pilot Mark Kelly defeated Republican Martha McSally, awarding the former Air Force A-10 squadron commander her second loss for a Senate seat in two years. Kelly, the husband of former U.S. representative Gabby Giffords, followed the path laid down by Sen. Kysten Sinema, whose moderate campaign appealed to more Arizonans than McSally’s full-throated support of Trump’s politics. The race broke state spending records, with the candidates and outside groups spending millions. Here in Southern Arizona, Democrat Rex Scott overcame a GOP voter-registration advantage to defeat Republican Steve Spain in the race for the retiring Ally Miller’s seat on the Pima County Board of Supervisors in District 1, which includes Marana, Oro Valley and the Catalina Foothills.
County Supervisor Richard Elias dies
Less than a month into Arizona’s COVID-19 outbreak, Pima County Supervisor Richard Elías died from a heart attack on March 28. Elías was 61. During his tenure on the board, the fifth-generation Tucsonan was a strong union supporter who had battled for more programs to aid Pima County’s low-income residents, especially in the housing sector, and was an environmental champion. Before he was appointed to the Board of Supervisors in 2002, Elías worked at various government and nonprofit affordable-housing agencies, where he developed a “passion” for ensuring people had a roof over their head, according Supervisor Sharon Bronson.
“He strongly believed that adequate housing is a human right and that belief informed everything he did as a Supervisor for District 5,” Bronson said. “Richard and I often agreed, but when we disagreed, he was always respectful, honest and open to compromise.”
Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry called Elías “the people’s champion on the board, and the champion of the rank and file county employees. He always thought of others first, especially the less fortunate, and he worked tirelessly to improve the incomes and living conditions of all Pima County residents, but especially the poor.” In recent years, Elias was known for the social-media sign off: “Resist. Much love.”
Oro Valley’s golf course conundrums
It’s been a rough year for Oro Valley’s Pusch Ridge nine-hole golf course and the former Vistoso golf course, but 2021 could be the turning point for both properties.
Back in February, the Oro Valley Town Council unanimously approved an agreement which allowed HSL Properties, owners of El Conquistador Resort, to take over and operate the Pusch Ridge course starting on Oct. 1. As a part of the memorandum, the town had to declare the course a discontinued facility which would leave the course “in limbo for a year, not knowing what (HSL) going to do,” according to town attorney Gary Cohen during the February council meeting leading up to the memorandum vote. However, the town would still be responsible for the property until HSL took over.
Then the world was rocked by a pandemic in mid-March.
By July, the nine-hole was deteriorating at a rapid pace right before the eyes of dismayed residents. The town decided against maintaining the property since they anticipated HSL to soon take over the nine-hole course in the fall.
As October approached and the pandemic raged on, HSL chose to exercise their Discontinued Facility Option as a part of the agreement to hold nine-hole property until Jan. 31, 2021 due to financial uncertainty. At that time, HSL will need to decide if they want to continue with the 50-year-lease plan.
In November, the Oro Valley Town Council voted 6-1 to initiate discussions with HSL Properties and area HOAs to decide a future plan to operate and maintain the Pusch Ridge nine hole course.
The town council also unanimously approved to purchase the former Vistoso golf course for fair market value and designate the deteriorating property as open space—if property owner Rompsen Vistoso LLC will agree to the deal, that is. In September, Romspen declined a similar offer by The Conservation Fund on behalf of Vistoso HOAs and the town last September. Vistoso closed in 2018 and was quickly purchased by the Canadian non-bank mortgage lender, which had financially backed the course in the previous years.
Marana town manager replaced by police chief
The Town of Marana chose Police Chief Terry Rozema to replace Jamsheed Mehta as interim town manager during a special council meeting in October.
Rozema—who has served as Marana’s police chief since 2011—comes to the position with little town management experience, but Mayor Ed Honea stated he is confident the police chief is the right person to manage their growing
community.
Despite Rozema’s official title suggesting the position is temporary, the council doesn’t intend to conduct a nation-wide candidate search to hire a permanent town manager.
Council member Roxanne Ziegler expressed concern over the town’s decision to replace Metha so hastily with someone who has no prior town management experience. She said she believes Marana needs a town manager with at least five to 10 years of municipality management experience due to how fast the community is growing.
“What we need is experience. This town is 52,000 plus citizens now. I think you could’ve gotten away with this when we were 35,000, 40,000 people and put someone who has absolutely no town manager experience,” Ziegler said. “I think the town of Marana and the employees of this town deserve something better than that.”
Ziegler also said she believed the decision to replace Mehta with Rozema was made long before the council’s special session.
“What I am tired of is 16 to 17 years being on this council and I know a few things and here we go again. Handpicking somebody in advance because, I think, mayor and vice mayor, you want somebody you can control,” Ziegler said before the vote. “That’s not right. I’ve just about had it with that.”
While town officials were tight-lipped as to why Mehta was being replaced, the move did cost Marana nearly $145,000 to give the former town manager the pink slip. Mehta’s severance package will be absorbed by the town budget, according to town documents.
Oro Valley picks Kara Riley as new police chief
The Oro Valley Town Council unanimously chose then-Commander Kara Riley to lead the town’s police department after longtime police chief Daniel Sharp retired in February.
Riley—who is now the town’s first female police chief—has served Oro Valley’s police department for 16 years and said the promotion was a career-long goal.
“I’ve worked with the finest men and women in the law enforcement profession for the last 16 years, and there’s no doubt that I would love the opportunity to be able to lead them into the next chapter,” Riley said during a Jan. 28 meet and greet with community stakeholders.
She began her career with OVPD in 2004 and was promoted to patrol lieutenant in 2007, then to support services in 2009. By 2011, Riley moved to executive officer–lieutenant and then was promoted to commander in 2017, where she oversaw support services.
Riley officially took over as chief on Feb. 22.
Sharp served as the town’s police chief for 20 years before he announced his intention to retire to the town council the previous year.
“It has been my honor and privilege to lead a department made up of dedicated men and women who serve our community,” Sharp wrote in a February 2019 memo. “As you know, I have been able to travel throughout North America and interact with countless law enforcement agencies. From my observations, there is no finer agency than the Oro Valley Police Department and the reason is due to the professional staff who work and volunteer here.”
Sharp added that he committed to an internal succession plan since he joined the department in 2000, and was confident that the selection of the next chief of police “can be from the ranks of the Oro Valley Police Department.”
The choice to promote internally was also supported by the Oro Valley Police Officers Association and the Fraternal Order of Police #53, as well as retired Deputy Chief Larry Stevens.
Fresh faces on OV, Marana town councils
Residents of Marana and Oro Valley both voted in new council members to their respective town councils during the August primary election.
With two council seats open in Marana, political newcomer Jackie Craig won her bid to join the town council, edging out incumbent Dave Bowen. Bowen had been on the Marana Council since 2011. Council member Roxanne Ziegler won her reelection bid but received fewer votes than Craig, who won 37% of the vote to Ziegler’s 33%.
Mayor Ed Honea won his bid for reelection after running unopposed.
The town council race In Oro Valley was a nail biter this year with voters choosing incumbent Steve Solomon, along with political newcomers Tim Bohen and Dr. Harry “Mo” Green, to fill the three seats up for grabs in this year’s election.
Solomon received the majority of the vote at 20.63%, with Green nipping at his heels with 20.55%. Solomon ran on a platform promising experienced leadership during the pandemic.
Green ran hoping to fill outgoing council member Rhonda Peña’s seat as she attempted to win a seat on the Pima County Board of Supervisors. However, her efforts were unsuccessful.
Bohen narrowly beat incumbent council member Bill Rodman with 19.84% of the vote compared to Rodman’s 19.62%. Rodman also ran on the “experience during COVID-19” platform.
