Every year, Tucson Local Media and sister paper Inside Tucson Business host a special ceremony honoring the region’s most impressive female entrepreneurs, doctors, lawyers, physicians, academics—any woman who has made a significant contribution to the Southern Arizona community—at the Women of Influence Awards.
Since its inception in 2004, we’ve had the privilege of honoring more than 300 women for their hard work.
This year, Tucson Local Media and Inside Tucson Business is teaming up with Gold Sponsor Desert Diamond Casino to locate and honor outstanding women in Southern Arizona. The 2019 Women of Influence Awards are set to take place in March 2019 at Desert Diamond Casinos & Entertainment, Sahaurita, located at 1100 W. Pima Mine Road.
Nominations are now open, and the deadline to submit a potential Woman of Influence is Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. Nominations can be submitted online at insidetucsonbusiness.com/events/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.