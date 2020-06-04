Just in case you missed anything, here's all the news we covered today. Click the bold links for more information.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona reached 22,753 as of Wednesday, June 3, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services. That's a jump of 530 from yesterday and a total of 2,600 new cases in the last three days. Pima County had 2,669 confirmed cases.
When the COVID-19 outbreak reached Southern Arizona, Oro Valley’s town staff were well into their budget process for the upcoming fiscal year—though their plans quickly changed once the virus arrived. Now, Town Manager Mary Jacobs has unveiled her recommended budget, which is nearly $11 smaller than last year's.
As the summer heat rolls in, people start looking for ways to cool off. Marana residents can add the town’s splash pads to their list of activities starting this Saturday—as long as everything goes to plan.
If there’s a hole in your heart yearning for live music, look no further than The Gaslight Music Hall’s upcoming drive-in concerts—tickets for which are still available now. Even better, the Oro Valley venue has three shows booked next week. Performing Tuesday, June 9 is the George Howard Motown Band. Backroads Country Band takes the stage Wednesday, June 10, and Rock & Roll with Vinyl Tap! closes out the week Thursday, June 11. All shows begin at 7 p.m.
