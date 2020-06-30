Just in case you missed anything, here's all the news we covered today. Click the bold links for more information.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona crossed the 79,000 threshold as of Tuesday, June 30, after the state reported a record 4,682 new cases this morning, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services. That high number reflects cases that would have been reported yesterday but were not because of a technical glitch.
Governor Doug Ducey and Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman announced a new funding plan last week intended to help public school districts across the state safely open at the beginning of the 2020-21 school year.
Following Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey’s June 29 announcement of new actions taken to slow the spread of COVID-19 across the state, the Town of Oro Valley announced it would close the Community and Recreation Center by Monday night.
The Arizona Interscholastic Association announced all school-related athletics and activities will be delayed until Aug. 17, in response to Governor Doug Ducey’s executive order Monday pushing back the start date of all state schools.
Multiple fire engines responded to a house fire on Bovino Place at approximately 1:45 on Tuesday afternoon. Flames engulfed the back end of the building and resulted in a black plume spreading across the foothills neighborhoods and nearby Ina Road.
The Town of Marana is joining nearby municipalities like Oro Valley in canceling its Fourth of July fireworks show. The town announced its decision late Monday night citing Gov. Doug Ducey’s new social distancing regulations and increased concerns of fire due to dry weather.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.