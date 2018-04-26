Last week, the Oro Valley Town Council approved a resolution to propose an extension of the Alternative Expenditure Limitation, or “Home Rule” Option to the August 28 Primary Election ballot for voter approval.
The State of Arizona Constitution imposes a formula-based budget spending limit on Arizona cities and towns, including the Town of Oro Valley. As an alternative to this formula-based limit, the State Constitution allows voters of a municipality to approve a Local Alternative Expenditure Limitation, otherwise known as the “Home Rule” Option. The Home Rule Option allows a city or town to adopt its own budget limits based on local needs, service levels and available resources.
A “yes” vote on Home Rule would allow Oro Valley to continue setting its own budget spending limits locally via the budget adoption process. The local funding estimate for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2019 is $132.7 million.
A “no” vote would limit the Town expenditures to the state-imposed formula limit, resulting in a 70 percent reduction in Town services, beginning in fiscal year 2019/20. Budgeted expenditures would be limited to no more than $40.1 million. According to the town, this would translate to a “severe reduction in services such as police, parks and recreation, streets and roads maintenance, transit services, development services and water utility services.”
The Home Rule Option is not an increase or decrease in tax rates. Funding estimates are based on existing income sources that the Town already receives. Income sources would continue to be received by the Town under the state-imposed budget limit, but could not be spent in the full delivery of services to the community if the alternative expenditure is not passed.
Oro Valley voters have approved the Home Rule Option every four years since the law was implemented in 1980.
For more information, visit orovalleyaz.gov and click on “What is Home Rule?” in the top menu. To have a representative of the Town of Oro Valley to speak to local groups or organizations about the Home Rule Option, or ask additional questions, contact Oro Valley constituent services coordinator Jessica Hynd at 229-4711 or jhynd@orovalleyaz.gov.
