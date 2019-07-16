Kyle Lee Montgomery, 25, who led multiple law enforcement agencies on a day-long manhunt across parts of Marana and Tucson last week, was in possession of several firearms when he was arrested—despite being a convicted felon whose rights were not restored.
Just after 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 11, a Marana Police Department officer and several Pima County Sheriff’s Department deputies tried to make contact with Montgomery at a gas station near West Picture Rocks and North Sandario Roads.
As the officers approached his vehicle, Montgomery reversed and rammed his vehicle into a marked MPD squad car, according to an interim complaint obtained by Tucson Local Media. A female passenger was in the vehicle, though she was apprehended before Montgomery fled the scene.
According to court documents, two officers reported that Montgomery “pointed a rifle at them” as he drove by. A civilian bystander also reported that a weapon was pointed at him. Though he escaped the scene, Montgomery later crashed his vehicle into a fence near West Ina Road and North Featherstone Trail, west of Interstate 10, and fled on foot.
A multi-hour search was conducted for Montgomery, including help from Marana Police, the Sheriff’s Department, members of the Pima County regional SWAT team, Department of Public Safety, the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office, Border Patrol and the National Park Service.
Montgomery was located at 5:15 p.m. by MPD officers near the intersection of East Prince Road and North Stone Avenue, leading to another short foot chase. During the arrest, Montgomery was seen by an assisting air unit abandoning a backpack that was later discovered with two handguns inside.
After his arrest, Montgomery was charged with four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful flight from law enforcement and weapons misconduct. He was previously sentenced to serve two years in prison for one count of possession of methamphetamine in 2016.
The State of Arizona is seeking a $100,000 bail, given Montgomery’s previous jail sentence, in addition to banning him from owning or possessing firearms or weapons.
Montgomery will be defended in court on Tuesday, July 23.
